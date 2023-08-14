Govt. committed to all-round development of border villages, says Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda

August 14, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - New Delhi

The smell of the earth in Galwan and Doklam is the real smell of “Bharat ki mitti”, Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda said on Monday, addressing the heads of more than 200 villages located along the northern border of India.

“The fact that you have put down roots at the entrance of the country and stayed put there for all these years, preserving your culture, is what matters,” Mr. Munda said.

The Minister and his wife hosted these village heads at his official residence in New Delhi. The village heads represent the panchayat areas selected for focused development under the Vibrant Villages programme of the Union Home Ministry.

The village chiefs, many of whom came with their families and were visiting Delhi for the first time, have also been invited to attend the Independence Day celebrations on Tuesday.

The Vibrant Villages programme has been designed for comprehensive development of villages in 19 districts of Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, and the Union Territory of Ladakh, which share the border with China.

“The government is committed to the all-round development of border villages under the Vibrant Villages Programme,” the Minister added.

Atal Dulloo, Secretary, Border Management Division of the Home Ministry, said around ₹4,800 crore had been sanctioned for this project, of which around ₹2,500 crore would be used to build road infrastructure in these villages. “The rest will be used for convergence mode implementation of integrated government (State and Centre) schemes for social security, water, telecom services, power, and others,” Mr. Dulloo said.

Among the village chiefs that were present during the interaction were those representing the Nathang Valley in Sikkim, which is about two kilometre from Doklam, where Indian and Chinese soldiers were involved in a stand-off in 2017; and the village chief of Durbuk in Ladakh, one of the civilian villages closest to the Galwan Valley, where a stand-off between Indian and Chinese soldiers in 2020 led to casualties on both sides.

At the event, Mr. Munda welcomed the village chiefs from what Prime Minister Modi had coined as the “first villages” of India as his family’s guests. While noting that it was the first time in Delhi for many of these village heads, he insisted, “You must keep coming back. All of India is your home.”

Anish Dayal Singh, Director-General, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), the unit that secures the country’s 3,400-km-long northern border, was also present at the event. He said that just as the ITBP was the first port of call for help for the villagers, the residents of these border villages were equally important for the lives of the ITBP personnel serving there.

Several village chiefs present at the programme told The Hindu that they had “very high hopes” for the development that is coming their way as part of the VV programme. Phuntsog Namgyal of Chushul village in Ladakh, which is among the villages where tourism will be boosted, said, “We are trying to present our plans for the village as well so that things like a community hall and basic infrastructure can be covered under it.”

He added that there were at least seven national-level athletes from his village, who needed training facilities, including at least an indoor stadium and one playground.

According to the District Panchayat Officer of Leh district, a ₹250-crore Detailed Project Report has been submitted to the officials for the development plans under VV in the 24 revenue villages under it, with senior officials of the Tribal Affairs Ministry insisting that the work in all selected villages will be taken forward in the next four years.

A total of around 300 village chiefs and their family members have been brought to Delhi on a three-day visit by the personnel of the ITBP, who will be escorting them back to their villages as well.

