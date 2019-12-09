Govt. clears way for selling seized liquor

In a first, people can now buy seized liquor at prices which are 25% cheaper than prevailing market rates with the Delhi government having issued an order.

The liquor can be identified through a label on the bottle that will read ‘Authorized confiscated liquor’.

A government official said that foreign and Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) seized during raids by the Excise Department and the police will be sold only after testing its quality in affiliated laboratories within seven days of seizures.

Until now, seized liquor was destroyed after completing legal formalities, in presence of government officials.

According to the standard operating procedure (SOP) issued by the Excise Department, each of four corporations (government agencies) will designate at least two vends — one for foreign liquor and one for IMFL — through which the seized liquor can be sold.

The official said that Delhi would be first city where seized liquor would not be destroyed. In the first phase, eight vends will be allowed to sell seized liquor.

As per rough estimates, over 2.5 lakh bottles of liquor are seized by the Excise Department every year. In financial year 2018-19, liquor worth ₹15 crore had been seized.

The seized liquor includes those smuggled from Haryana and other neighbouring States where it is available at a cheaper rate and from bars and restaurants serving alcohol without permit.

The SOP said the labels on the bottles of confiscated liquor will be checked to confirm its registration in States concerned.

“If the label of contraband is already approved by the Excise Department concerned that is to say available in the market then it will be confirmed for disposal through L-6 licensees (liquor vends). Otherwise, the said liquor will be destroyed even if it is fit for human consumption,” the Excise Department said.

The government said that the Excise Assistant Commissioner (Confiscation) will issue an order regarding the sale of seized liquor after confirmation of label, other relevant records and ‘fit for consumption certificate’ from labs. If the lab report confirms that the seized liquor is not fit for human consumption, then the assistant commissioner will issue the order of its destruction.