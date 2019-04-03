Govt challenges order allowing unaided schools to hike fees

New Delhi

03 April 2019 01:42 IST

Matter to be heard today; private schools built on govt land to be affected

The city government on Tuesday moved the Delhi High Court challenging decision of a single judge Bench allowing private unaided schools here an interim hike in fees to implement the recommendations of the Seventh Central Pay Commission on salaries of teachers and other employees.

When the petition came up for hearing before a Bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice Anuj J Bhambhani, it recused from hearing the case. The Bench directed the case to be listed for hearing before another bench on Wednesday.

DoE circular

On March 15, the High Court single judge Bench had permitted interim fee hike by quashing an April 13, 2018, Delhi government circular, which had barred private unaided schools functioning on government land from hiking tuition amounts without approval of the Directorate of Education.

The government order was selectively applied to private schools, which were on government land and as per a ‘land clause’ in the lease agreement, they needed to seek prior approval of the DoE before hiking fees.

While setting aside the circular, the High Court had said the statements of fees submitted by private schools would be subject to scrutiny by the DoE “with a view to ensuring that the schools were not indulging in commercialisation of education by resorting to profiteering, or charging of capitation fee”.

“The decision for allowing an interim fee hike, as contained in the order dated October 17, 2017, being that of the DoE, there was no justification for jettisoning the said order, in respect of schools governed by the ‘land clause’, as was done by the impugned order dated April 13, 2018. The impugned order, dated April 13, 2018, therefore, cannot sustain... and is, accordingly, quashed and set aside,” the High Court said in its 173-page verdict.

‘Interim fee hike’

“The ‘interim fee hike’ would operate immediately, in favour of all private unaided schools, without the requirement of any prior approval,” it said allowing the plea of Action Committee Unaided Recognised Private Schools which had challenged the circular.

The court had also made it clear that “if any school is, in fact, found to be indulging in commercialisation of education, the DoE would be well within its rights in proceeding, against such institution, in accordance with law, and keeping in mind the provisions of the Delhi Schools Education Act and Rules”.