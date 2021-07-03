Govt. celebrates third anniversary of Happiness Curriculum

Students told Sisodia how the programme helped them perform better in academic activities

The Delhi government on Friday celebrated “Happiness Utsav” to mark the third anniversary of the Happiness Curriculum. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the Happiness Curriculum has brought about a change in the lives of children, their families and also teachers.

“If there has been any significant change amongst the children due to the Happiness Classes in just 2-3 years, in the coming 10 years, the children will adopt happiness in their life fully and it will grow to become an important component of their everyday life. These are the real happiness agents and will bring a sea change in the society,” Mr. Sisodia said.

Happiness Curriculum was launched in July 2018 by the Dalai Lama and has been running in all the classes from Nursery to 8th standard in the Delhi government schools.

In an interaction with Mr. Sisodia, students shared how the curriculum had helped them become closer to their family, reduce stress and perform better in academic activities. Students also shared how they had encouraged their family members to practice mindfulness “Lakhs of children have practiced mindfulness and other activities learned in the Happiness Classes in their homes with parents and siblings during the pandemic. This has led to people feeling happier and stress-free even during difficult times,” Mr. Sisodia added.