Govt. cancels Class 9, 11 exams

New Delhi

10 June 2021 23:29 IST

Students to be promoted based on mid-term exams: Sisodia

Days after the Central government cancelled the CBSE Class 12 exams due to the pandemic, the Delhi government announced here on Thursday that exams for Class 9 and 11 have been cancelled and students will be assessed based on their performance in the mid-term exams.

Students who are unable to take the mid-term examinations will graduate to the next grade through reassessment, with projects and assignments determining reassessment grades. Results will be announced online on June 22 and the Delhi government schools’ admission process for Classes 6 to 9 will begin from June 11 and registration can be done online till month end, it said.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, said that while students in Class 8 were promoted without any hassle due to the no detention policy, roadblocks in the promotion of students in Classes 9 and 12 needed to be curbed. Annual examinations of Classes 9 and 12, which were supposed to be held from April 12 onwards, were cancelled by the Delhi government, keeping in mind the safety and security of students, Mr. Sisodia stated.

DoE guidelines

“Private schools that have already conducted their annual assessments can follow guidelines by the Directorate of Education on promotion policy and declare their result,” the Minister said.

For schools that did not conduct any mid-term examination or students who were not able to take all mid-term papers, he stated, assessment will be based on the average of marks obtained in the best two performing subjects out of five main subjects. “Students will receive their result online or via a phone call or WhatsApp,” the Minister said.

Reassessment process

According to Mr. Sisodia, all students who gave their mid-term exams in only one subject or were unable to give mid-term exams in any subject and students, who did not receive minimum qualifying marks, will be eligible for reassessment. Such students, he said, will be assessed through assignments, projects or school-based tests for promotion to the next higher class and no additional physical or online assessment will be conducted for these students.

“Admissions to Delhi government schools will begin from July 5 onwards based on the registration of students. Students who are unable to register in the given date will be eligible to register in the second admission cycle which will begin from July 23 to August 6,” he also said.