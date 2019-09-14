Govt. can reduce fines for traffic violators: CM

Steeper fines under the amended Motor Vehicles Act have improved driver and road discipline in the Capital but the government can take a call on reducing penalties for traffic violations if these were potentially “hurting” the people, said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday.
“We are observing it [the implementation of the Act] and if there are any fines, which are hurting people and are under our power to reduce, we will definitely do so. The government is sensitive and does not want citizens to face any problems,” he said.
Given “indisciplined” road traffic in Delhi, expensive fines could go a long way in improving road safety, he said. The government is yet to notify compoundable offenses under the Act.
“There is much indiscipline in road traffic. It is accepted that this [amended Act] has led to improvement in traffic,” the Chief Minister said at a press conference.
