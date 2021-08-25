Govt., CAG told to respond to plea for audit of DJB accounts

HC to hear matter again on October 4

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the Delhi government and Delhi Jal Board to respond to a plea seeking direction to the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) to audit the accounts of DJB whose financial audit has allegedly not been carried out for the last six years.

An HC Bench also issued notice to CAG on the petition by Delhi BJP leader Harish Khurana and posted it for further hearing on October 4.

Mr. Khurana, in his plea, sought direction to DJB to maintain proper accounts and other relevant records and prepare an annual statement of the profit and loss with proper balance sheets from 2015 onwards as prescribed under the law. The petition said in response to queries posted under the RTIhas revealed that the copy of balance sheet for the year 2015-16 and onward is under preparation.

Senior Advocate Sanjoy Ghose, appearing for DJB, contended that the plea has been filed by an office-bearer of the rival party with political motives and submitted that the auditing was going on.

“It is mandatory to maintain financial accounts and conduct an annual audit of the accounts, in order to ascertain effective functioning of the state and local bodies. Maintaining financial accounts and conducting an annual audit of the accounts, help to secure accountability...,”the plea said.