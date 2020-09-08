Govt. begins outreach programme to sensitise people about safety measures

The Delhi government has begun an outreach programme aimed at sensitising citizens about precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the virus. The programme will feature Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealing to the people to wear masks and follow social distancing norms.
Chief Minister calls
The Chief Minister’s calls will be received by one crore people in Delhi, the government said. He will also reach out to the people on how to avoid the infection and take precautions through mediums such as radio, TV, outdoor hoardings and digital communication mediums.
According to the government, the virus situation in Delhi was under control but cases had been increasing due to the increased testing and negligence of some people.
Mr. Kejriwal wants Delhi to “remain an ideal model” to fight the pandemic, the government said.
“Owing to this, an awareness campaign to establish a direct dialogue has been launched. Mr. Kejriwal said some people have become careless...they are not wearing masks while exiting their houses, not following social distancing, and are not even getting tested,” the government said.
“Mr. Kejriwal has appealed to the people of Delhi to take an oath to wear masks whenever they step out of their houses and follow social distancing,” it also said.
