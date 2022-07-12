Govt. begins drive to plant 35 lakh saplings

July 12, 2022 01:40 IST

The Delhi government on Monday began its annual plantation drive — “Van Mahotsav” — on Monday. The government aims to plant a total of 35 lakh saplings this year.

Inaugurating the drive in Central Ridge, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that all MLAs will lead plantation drives in their respective constituencies.

“Tree plantation drive is carried out every year to increase Delhi’s green belt and reduce Delhi’s pollution. The Mega Tree Plantation Drive will be completed by all the 19 departments concerned,” Mr. Rai said.

Under this campaign, about 29 lakh saplings will be planted and around 7 lakh saplings will be distributed free of cost to the public to be planted at their houses, he said.

The government had earlier issued a “green helpline number” — 1800118600 — through which individuals, RWAs, and NGOs can obtain complete information about the plantation drive.

“Van Mahotsav is starting from today. We appeal to all to join this tree plantation campaign. I believe that if we all include tree planting in our culture and daily lives, we will be able to solve the issue of pollution,” the Minister said.