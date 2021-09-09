Govt. bans Ganesh Chaturthi events

An artist works on an idol of Lord Ganesha ahead of Ganesh Chaturthiin Delhi, on Wednesday.

New Delhi

09 September 2021 00:36 IST

Bidhuri accuses govt. of wasting taxpayers’ money on pooja ‘propaganda’

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday said Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations were prohibited in the Capital, advising citizens to observe the festival at home.

This, even as the Delhi government was scheduled to organise an event to mark the occasion on Friday with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his Cabinet colleagues and their respective family members supposed to be part of a traditional pooja on the day.

Build oxygen plants

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri accused the Delhi government of wasting taxpayers’ money on “propaganda” through the event and arguing that the money being spent on it could be utilised on building oxygen plants in Delhi.

The DDMA, in an order on August 30, had announced that all social, political, religious, sports, entertainment, cultural, and religious gatherings were prohibited in the city given the COVID pandemic.

The DDMA order said it had been decided that Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations may not be allowed in public placesand people may be advised to observe the festival at home. It directed all district officials to ensure that no pandal or tent was erected or any congregation was allowed in relation to the festival in their jurisdiction and that any violation of COVID norms be dealt with.

Officials were also directed to convene meetings with religious and community leaders to secure their cooperation.

“Last year also, the people of Delhi had to pay a heavy price for Deepavali pooja as nearly ₹6 crore was spent for the 30-minute pooja which meant that every minute of puja had cost the people of Delhi ₹20 lakh just to project Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Cabinet and score political brownie points,” Mr. Bidhuri alleged.

This year, Mr. Bidhuri alleged, it was expected that “nearly ₹10 crores would be spent” on the Ganesh Chaturthi puja. “Instead the Chief Minister should invest this money to build oxygen plants in the Capital and ensure that if a third wave occurs, the medical facilities will not fall apart like last time,” he added.