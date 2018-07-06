‘Govt at loggerheads with L-G, Centre’

more-in

A day after the Supreme Court’s verdict in the case deciding the powers of the State government and the Centre on Wednesday, the Delhi BJP said on Thursday the Aam Aadmi Party dispensation was at loggerheads with the Lieutenant-Governor and the Union government again.

In a statement, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Vijender Gupta said that Kejriwal-led government was “on the path of confrontation” less than 24 hours after the apex court told the elected government and the L-G to work together. Mr. Gupta alleged that the government was “threatening and intimidating officers” in order to issue a directive changing the approving authority for transfers of officers. State BJP president Manoj Tiwari said it was “sad” to see the government at loggerheads with the L-G over the issue. In a letter to the Chief Minister, Mr. Tiwari said the politically motivated logjam had made the progress of Delhi come to a standstill in the past three years.