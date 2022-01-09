Govt. asks DMs to set up community care centres

One 50-bed facility to come up in each Assembly constituency

The Delhi government on Saturday asked all District Magistrates to set up one ‘Community COVID Care Centre’ in each of the 70 Assembly constituencies. It also issued special operating procedures for setting up these centres at schools, each having 50 beds.

On Thursday, The Hindu had reported that the government was going to order all 11 DMs to identify schools and other buildings in each district, which can be converted into isolation facilities. The centres will have 50 bed each and serve as isolation facilities. Each district is linked to a hospital to handle any emergencies.

The surge in COVID-19 cases in the Capital continued on Saturday with 20,181 new cases being reported over 24 hours — the highest in more than seven months — according to a city government bulletin.

Positivity rate 19.6%

The test positivity rate rose to 19.6%, which is also the highest in about seven months. Seven new COVID-19-related deaths were reported, taking the toll to 25,143. The active caseload increased to 48,178, from 39,873 a day earlier.

Though the number of people occupying hospital beds increased to 1,390, 89.5% of the total 12,580 hospital beds for COVID patients were vacant as of Saturday, said the bulletin.

The Delhi government has added 1,300 COVID-19 beds in 14 hospitals, according to an official order.

No Omicron death

Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday said though the cases in Delhi are rising, the number of deaths are very less compared to the second wave.

“Last time when there were 17,000 cases, there were more than 200 deaths. Now, when there are 17,000 cases, there are only nine deaths. Of the nine deaths [on Friday], most of them had comorbidities and deaths were primarily due to it,” he said.

Also, no death of any patient infected with the Omicron variant has been reported so far, he said.

“Around 13,300 beds are still available for patients in Delhi hospitals. Very few patients are getting admitted in this wave of corona, but we have made arrangements in hospitals to keep the situation under control in Delhi,” he added.