Govt. asks CBSE for time for Class 10 results

It stated that many teachers are involved in COVID-19 duties

The Delhi government on Wednesday wrote to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) asking it to review the timeline it has set for tabulation of marks by schools for Class 10 board examination results, due to the current wave of the pandemic.

It said that many of its teachers are currently involved in COVID-19 duties like conducting door-to-door surveys in hotspots and vulnerable areas, providing assistance with testing and contact tracing, monitoring the movement of bodies and ensuring timely disposal of calls for hearse vans.

The CBSE, after cancelling the Class 10 board examination, has said that the marks for Class 10 students will have to be submitted by June 11 and the result will be declared by June 20.

In its letter, the Delhi government said: “Keeping in view the ongoing situation, including its emotional ramifications, enforcement of the lockdown and deployment of teachers for various duties, the competent authority of CBSE is requested to kindly review the Time Schedule... regarding Policy for Tabulation of Marks for Class 10 Board Exams 2021 [sic].”

It added that 76 schools of the Delhi government has been designated as vaccination centres and teachers have been assisting the district administration and are at the forefront of COVID-19 related duties.