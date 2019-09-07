Govt. asked to reply on Ayushman Bharat plea

The Delhi High Court on Friday sought the Delhi government’s response on a plea seeking its direction to the AAP dispensation to facilitate the implementation of the Centre’s flagship Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme in the Capital.

The PIL, filed by Delhi BJP media in-charge Pratyush Kanth and legal cell in-charge Surya Prakash Khatri, said Delhi must take adequate steps to tackle the rise in diseases and have a cogent medical infrastructure to cater to the emergent needs of its inhabitants. Advocates representing the petitioners argued that the government is not implementing the scheme claiming it has a better policy but no such policy exists.