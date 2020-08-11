Govt. approves devices worth over ₹3 crore for virtual court hearings

Routers, NAS devices to be set up in courts

The Delhi Cabinet on Monday approved a proposal for the procurement of six routers and as many Network Attached Storage (NAS) devices to enable the virtual proceedings of courts and digitisation of court records during the pandemic.

The routers and NAS devices will be installed in court complexes of Delhi’s district courts like Tis Hazari, Rohini, Karkardooma, Saket, Patiala House and Dwarka, the government said. The estimated cost for the procurement of routers is ₹1,58,26,638 and the estimated cost for the procurement of NAS devices is ₹2,16,00,000.

The government said the approval of the Cabinet will pave the way for all litigants to view and attend court hearings virtually. The provision of NAS devices and routers, the government added, is intended to facilitate virtual hearings at district courts for the convenience of lawyers, litigants and subordinate judiciary.

“The procurement of six routers will enable the district courts to cope with the requirement of dedicated 1GBPS leased lines in all court complexes for smooth functioning of courts,” the statement read.

The government said the approval to this effect came after requests for better Internet connection.