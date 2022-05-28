Govt. approves ₹16 crore for strengthening 12 roads

The Delhi government on Friday approved ₹16.03 crore for the strengthening of 12 roads with an aim to improve the commute between the Capital and Noida.

The list includes the marginal bund road, a key link between Noida and Delhi, that caters to lakhs of commuters on a daily basis.

Ahead of the approval of the projects, an inspection was done by PWD officials to check the current condition and requirements for strengthening these roads.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the Delhi government is working on a war footing to provide beautiful and safe roads. Modern technologies are being used by the PWD to strengthen the roads, he said.