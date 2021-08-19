Govt. appeals against inclusion of NCR lawyers in welfare plan

New Delhi

19 August 2021 00:24 IST

HC seeks response of Bar Council of Delhi

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought response from the Bar Council of Delhi (BCD) on Delhi government’s appeal against a single judge order extending insurance benefit under the Chief Minister’s Advocates’ Welfare Scheme to all lawyers registered here irrespective of whether they are registered as a voter in the national capital.

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh issued notice on Delhi government’s challenge to the order and also sought responses from the Bar Council of India (BCI) and lawyer Govind Swaroop Chaturvedi, the petitioner before the single judge.

Seeking a stay on the directions issued by the single judge, senior advocate Rajiv Nayar, representing the Delhi government clarified that it has no issues with implementing the policy for lawyers in the NCT of Delhi.

Advertising

Advertising

“We will see on the returnable date,” the Chief Justice said.

Mr. Nayar argued that the single judge misconstrued the government’s policy by extending it to lawyers outside the city. “Why not extend it to Tamil Nadu? Why should those lawyers not get it?,” the senior advocate said.

Senior Counsel and Chairman of the BCD Ramesh Gupta said that even while extending the benefits under the scheme to NCR lawyers, the single judge did not interfere with the ₹50 crore budget allocated by the government.

Mr. Chaturvedi pressed that the single judge’s directions should not be stayed. On July 12, Justice Prathiba M Singh, dealing with a batch of petitions including one by Mr. Chaturvedi, had ruled that the exclusion of lawyers registered with BCD but residing in NCR from the ambit of the scheme was discriminatory and arbitrary.