Govt. announces projects worth ₹1,855 crore to clean Yamuna

Project includes upgrading six STPs, laying sewer lines

Project includes upgrading six STPs, laying sewer lines

The Delhi government on Friday announced its decision to upgrade six sewage treatment plants (STP) in the city and lay sewer lines in four villages, including 39 unauthorised colonies, as part of its measures to reduce pollution in the Yamuna river.

According to the government, the sewer lines will be laid in parts of Burari, Najafgarh, Shikarpur, Deoli, Sangam Vihar and Bijwasan, and are expected to benefit close to three lakh residents.

The projects worth ₹1,855 crore were approved after Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia chaired a meeting of the Delhi Jal Board on Friday.

The six STPs – in Kondli, Coronation, Rohini, Pappan Kala, Narela, and Nilothi – have a total capacity to process 160 million gallons a day (MGD), and the capacity will be enhanced to 205 MGD, as part of the upgrade that has been approved at a cost of ₹1367.5 crore, officials said.

“People pay taxes, that’s why they have a right to infrastructure. The Kejriwal government has set a target to clean the Yamuna river completely in the next three years. Under this scheme, there is a plan to connect 100% of the houses in Delhi with sewer lines,” he said.

Mr. Sisodia said that a connecting pipeline will be laid to carry water from the Okhla STP to the Yamuna river, adding that lakes will be developed near the STP to recharge the groundwater.

The treated water from the STP will be released into these lakes, while the excess water will be released into the Yamuna river.

“The Delhi Government is in the process of making Delhi a city of lakes. A total of 299 water bodies and 9 lakes are being developed by the DJB. These will improve the biodiversity of the capital as well as improve the groundwater level in the surrounding area,” said Mr. Sisodia.