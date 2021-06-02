Govt. allows home delivery of alcohol via mobile apps, websites

New Delhi

02 June 2021 02:13 IST

Facility yet to start; no licence issued for the same: spokesperson

The Delhi government has allowed home delivery of alcohol through mobile apps and websites under the amended excise rules, but the option is yet to start in the city.

“Licence in Form L-13 for home delivery of Indian liquor and Foreign Liquor by ordering through mobile app or online web portal,” said the Delhi Excise (Amendment) Rules, 2021, published in a gazette notification on Monday.

“The licensee shall make delivery of liquor at the residences only if order is received through mobile app or online web portal and no delivery shall be made to any hostel, office, and institution,” the amended rules said.

The Delhi Excise Rules, 2010, which was followed before this also allowed home delivery of liquor booked through e-mail or by fax, but it was not happening in the city, according to officials. “The licensee shall make delivery of liquor at the residences only if order is received through e-mail or by Fax (not on telephone) and no delivery shall be made to any hostel, office, and institution,” stated the Delhi Excise Rules, 2010.

The Delhi government spokesperson clarified that no new license has been issued for home delivery of alcohol. “L-13 is an existing license that has been amended. No license for L-13 or home delivery of license has been issued,” the spokesperson said.

BJP lashes out at govt.

The BJP hit out at the decision and said that the Chief Minister couldn’t give free medicine and ration but is serving liquor at the doorstep.

“It would have been better if Kejriwal had rather concentrated on toning up the healthcare system so that scores of people would not have died during the pandemic, running here and there for treatment. The government just sat lazily doing nothing as people did not get oxygen or doctors help even while treating at home. If only the government had thought of it, these things could have been delivered to them at home,” said Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta.

The Delhi government did not issue any details on the specifics of home delivery of liquor.