Govt alert on illegal import of crackers

The Customs Department has been asked to keep hawk-eyed vigil on illegal import of firecrackers from abroad, particularly from China, officials said.

A recent order by the Central Board of Excise and Customs to chiefs of customs zones across the country comes ahead of Diwali on October 19.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has been issuing alerts from time to time regarding sensitisation of officers and taking suitable measures to ensure prevention of illegal import of fireworks/crackers of foreign origin, the order stated. “In view of the above, it is requested that officers under your jurisdiction may be suitably alerted and appropriate measures may be taken to ensure strict compliance with the notification,” it said.