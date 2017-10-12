Govt alert on illegal import of crackers

The Customs Department has been asked to keep hawk-eyed vigil on illegal import of firecrackers from abroad, particularly from China, officials said.
A recent order by the Central Board of Excise and Customs to chiefs of customs zones across the country comes ahead of Diwali on October 19.
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has been issuing alerts from time to time regarding sensitisation of officers and taking suitable measures to ensure prevention of illegal import of fireworks/crackers of foreign origin, the order stated. “In view of the above, it is requested that officers under your jurisdiction may be suitably alerted and appropriate measures may be taken to ensure strict compliance with the notification,” it said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor