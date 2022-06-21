Govt. aims to ensure that every Delhiite takes up Yoga: CM

City’s government schools might start yoga classes soon

The Delhi government’s aim is to ensure that every Delhiite takes up Yoga and never falls sick, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday after taking part in a ‘Mega Yogshala’ at Thyagaraj Stadium here to mark the occasion of International Yoga Day.

Seeking to motivate citizens to switch over to a healthier lifestyle through yoga, the CM said Delhi had become the city with the highest number of citizens practising Yoga in its parks.

He added, “We need to get to the point where everyone in Delhi is doing yoga. You will be free of ailments if you practise yoga. I’ll also ask the Delhi Education Minister to launch yoga classes in schools soon,” he added.

‘Dilli Ki Yogshala’

“If Yoga becomes a part of one’s life, it frees them of all diseases and tensions,” said Mr. Kejriwal, who performed yoga asanas with hundred others at the event organised under the ‘Dilli Ki Yogshala’ initiative.

Under the initiative that was launched in December last year, the Delhi government provides a free yoga trainer to groups of 25 to learn yoga in community spaces and parks in Delhi. So far, 17,000 citizens have registered for yoga training at 546 parks and public spaces across the Capital, according to the government.

The Delhi government has now embarked on a mission to take this number from thousands to lakhs, the CM said while urging all Delhiites to opt in for ‘Dilli Ki Yogshala’.