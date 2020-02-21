Government’sthink tankgets new V-C

Jasmine Shah has been re-appointed as the Vice-Chairman of the Dialogue and Development Commission, a think-tank of the Delhi government.
After his appointment, Mr. Shah met Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal here. “Honoured to be appointed by the Cabinet as the Vice Chairperson of @DDC_Delhi for the next term of AAP govt. Met CM @ArvindKejriwal and discussed with him various ways in which DDC can assist in his vision to transform Delhi into a 21st century city [sic],” he tweeted.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.