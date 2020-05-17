Government will take full care of migrants in Capital, says CM

Migrant labourers on their way to Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

NEW DELHI

17 May 2020 23:42 IST

Officials told to ensure that these workers face no problem

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said the government is responsible for the migrant labourers living here and would take care of them if they want to remain in the city.

For those who want to return to their home States, he said the government would arrange trains for them. “The government has ordered all the officials to ensure that no migrant labourer should face any problem. It will arrange trains as many as needed for stranded labourers,” he said. The government order stated that it should see that no migrant worker walk on roads or on railway tracks.

“In case they are found in such condition, they should appropriately be counselled, taken to nearby shelters. Till such time they are facilitated to board the Shramik special trains or buses to their hometowns,” the order read.

It called for proper cooperation with the Railways in the running of more number of special trains so that travel of stranded workers can be done at a faster rate.

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said 25 trains and a large number of buses have carried over 35,000 migrant labourers to their home States and on Sunday, eight Shramik special trains ferried around 12,000 migrants. Mr. Sisodia tweeted the link for migrant workers to register themselves to receive reservation on the special trains and asked people not to gather in huge numbers at stations.

The AAP attacked the BJP for putting migrants in a situation where they are facing atrocities.