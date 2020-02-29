Government to start distributing ₹25,000 to victims of violence

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that the government will immediately start distributing ₹25,000 in cash, as part of compensation, to those whose houses have been burnt during the violence in north-east Delhi.

The rest of the compensation that was announced, he said, would be released after assessment in the next two-three days by the PWD department.

The verification, he promised, would be quick to immediately disperse the sum, but added that a proper procedure would be put in place by 12 p.m. on February 29 to avoid any misuse of the immediate compensation that is being offered, by making false claims.

The Chief Minister said that the government set up nine shelters for the people who had fallen prey to the violence and would also provide tents if the numbers grew.

Local community centres have also been opened up so that people who do not have anywhere to go can stay there. He said that the distribution of food and other relief materials have already been started with the help of RWAs and NGOs.

Mr. Kejriwal asked NGOs and others, who want to send any kind of help, to contact the office of North-East DM.

He said that the government has appointed 18 magistrates and four night magistrates for providing assistance to the victims of violence.

He also said that the people of Capital could come up with suggestions so that the relief work could be carried out smoothly.

He asked NGOs to help with identifying areas where relief materials are required to be sent if the government has not reached out yet.