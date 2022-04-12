Delhi Government to plant 35 lakh saplings in 2022-23

The Delhi government has set a target of planting 35.38 lakh saplings in 2022-23, which will be jointly carried out by 19 central and Delhi government departments, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Tuesday.

The government also issued a new green helpline number — 1800118600 — via which individuals, RWAs, and NGOs can obtain complete information about the ‘Mega Tree Plantation Drive’.

Under this campaign, about 29 lakh saplings will be planted and around 7 lakh saplings will be distributed free of cost to the people, Mr. Rai said.

“In 2013, the green area in Delhi was 20%, but thanks to the efforts of the Kejriwal government, it has increased to 23.06% in 2021. In addition, Delhi has surpassed all other cities in the country in terms of per capita forest cover,” he added.

All the departments have been directed to conduct third-party audits to check the survival rate of the plants that were planted last year in Delhi. Departments that have not yet completed a third-party audit have been ordered to get the audit done by the Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Combating Climate Change (MGICCC) at the earliest possible, the Minister said.