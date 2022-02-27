Delhi government to launch EV charging guidebook for residential colonies

February 27, 2022 22:56 IST

The document will guides RWAs on installing and managing EV charging stations in their parking spaces

To encourage the use of electric vehicles, the Delhi government is set to launch a ‘Residential Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Guidebook’ on Monday and plans to rope in RWAs to help promote home charging of EVs.

The guidebook, which has been developed by the Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi (DDC), in collaboration with World Resources Institute, India seeks to simplify and enable the adoption of EV charging in all types of residential areas in Delhi.

Vice-Chairperson of DDC Jasmine Shah said the RWAs across Delhi have expressed their interest to the Delhi government for joining the EV revolution and the guidebook will facilitate that journey and enable people to access EV charging points in colonies all over Delhi.

The government said the document guides residential societies in understanding the importance of EV charging and details the processes involved in planning, installing and managing EV charging stations in the parking space of the societies. The document also addresses some of the common concerns like lack of space, capital investment and power load management and shares the best practices for RWAs.

As a part of its policy on EVs, the government said it will encourage all residential societies in the Capital to join hands with them in promoting e-vehicles by adopting EV charging in their residential societies. The policy aims to improve Delhi’s air quality by driving the transition to electric vehicles, so that the city’s EV fleet can reach 25% of all new vehicle registrations by 2024.