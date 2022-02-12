Government seeks Centre’s help to study sources of pollution in Yamuna

New Delhi

The Delhi government is planning to conduct a study to identify the sources of pollution in the Yamuna and has sought the Centre’s assistance for it, a Delhi government official said.

The proposal was discussed at a meeting on Wednesday with the Central government. It was called by K. Vijay Raghavan, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Central government, for collaborating on scientific projects with States and Union Territories.

Currently, there is no mechanism in the city to know the percentage of pollution in the Yamuna caused by different sources, according to the official. A similar study to find sources of air pollution, but on a real-time basis, is currently under way in the Capital.

“Currently, the Delhi government has built a smog tower and we have asked for assistance to develop low-cost solutions to clean air, which will cover more area than a smog tower does,” the official said.

The Delhi government has also urged the Centre for aid to develop low-cost and practical alternatives to single-use plastic.