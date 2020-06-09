Delhi

Government order on hospital admission challenged in High Court

The petitions term the June 7 decision unconstitutional and discriminatory

Following the controversial decision of the Delhi government directing all State-run and private hospitals to admit only bonafide residents of the Capital for treatment of COVID-19, a bunch of petitions has been filed in the Delhi High Court challenging the move as “unconsitutional and discriminatory”.

The petitions have challenged the June 7 order of the Delhi government terming it as unconstitutional, arbitrary and discriminatory.

One of the petitions, filed by advocate Gautam Kumar and law student Gaurav Sarkar, has contended that although they are residing in Delhi for more than a year, they do not have any proof. They said the decision was violative of Article 14 ands 15 of the Constitution as it treats a person residing in the NCT of Delhi and not having the valid proof of residence “unequally with the other persons”.

Another petition filed by advocates Abhay Gupta and Prashant Arora said: “Right to Health, needless to say is a Fundamental Right, and can be abridged only in a manner known to law, or otherwise they are sacrosanct and sacred, and the Respondent cannot deprive the citizens their Fundamental Right.”

They said that classification made by the Delhi government was “illegal and unlawful”.

An application by financial economist Abhijit Mishra said the order of the Delhi government was in “complete disrespect to our national integrity which is based on equality before law to all the citizens”.

“If other States start discriminating Delhi residents in similar manner, then it will lead to great constitutional chaos in the country and can lead to serious law and order within the country,” Mr. Mishra said.

Meanwhile, a petition was filed by social worker Kulbir Singh seeking to constitute a monitoring committee for looking into the mismanagement in the healthcare sector at the ground level. The petition sought direction to the Delhi government to allow private laboratories to conduct COVID-19 tests as per ICMR guidelines.

