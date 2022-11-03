Government not serious about tackling monstrous problem: Varun Gandhi on worsening air quality in Delhi

"Eight out of 10 children in Delhi-NCR have respiratory problems. After years of discussions, why is there a continuing lack of concern/coordination between multiple government entities," Varun Gandhi asked.

PTI New Delhi
November 03, 2022 12:04 IST

Vehicles ply on a road near Akshardham Temple amid low visibility due to a thick layer of smog, in New Delhi, on November 3, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

With the air quality in Delhi-NCT worsening, BJP MP Varun Gandhi on November 3 questioned lack of "concern and coordination" among multiple government agencies in tackling the crisis.

“Neither government nor people are serious about this monstrous problem,” he said in tweets, claiming that hospitals are full of patients with breathing, heart and lung problems.

Air quality turns ‘severe’ in Delhi

"Eight out of 10 children in Delhi-NCR have respiratory problems. After years of discussions, why is there a continuing lack of concern/coordination between multiple government entities," he asked. Mr. Gandhi wondered if the cost of solving the problem is higher than lifetime respiratory care for 46 million people.

With the air quality deteriorating, the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party, which is in power in Delhi and Punjab where incidents of stubble burning have shot up, have blamed each other for the annual crisis.

