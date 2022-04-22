Government issues SOP to keep COVID-19 in check at schools

April 22, 2022 22:45 IST

Advised to check students for COVID-19 symptoms, arrange quarantine rooms withi premises

In view of the rising Covid-19 cases, the Delhi government on Friday issued a slew of measures to contain the spread in schools across the Capital.

No student or staff member should be allowed entry into the school premises without thermal scanning and the institute should take appropriate quarantine measures for anyone testing COVID-19 positive, the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) framed by the government said. If any student or staff shows COVID-19 symptoms whilst at school, they should be isolated from others and moved into an outdoor/well-lit ventilated quarantine room, it added.

Only on April 1 did the schools restart physical classes and the students were just beginning to recover from the learning losses in the last two years. However, the recent uptick in the COVID-19 cases in the city has pressurised the school administrations to be more stringent in enforcing the protocols.

The SOP said, “Teachers are also directed to report to the principal immediately if any student in the class is found with COVID symptoms. The same must be reported to zonal and district authorities and the school may close specific wings temporarily or the area may be cordoned off.”

To avoid crowding during entry and dispersal, schools have been asked to use all the available entry and exit gates and deploy volunteers to ensure COVID-appropriate behaviour among students.

Heads of schools have been instructed to advise parents that if their ward or any family member shows COVID-19 symptoms, the student should not be sent to school. At the time of taking morning attendance, teachers have been told to ask students if they or any of their family members have COVID-related symptoms.

Learning aids distributed

The Delhi government also distributed learning aids such as laptops, tablets, sports kits and teaching aids to 5,322 children with special needs of Classes 8-12 under its ‘Talent Promotion scheme’.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. while distributing the aids, said, “These special children are making so much effort to learn, so it is our duty to provide every possible support to them. They must not feel left out at any cost.”