Government is ready to resume public transport: Gahlot

New Delhi

16 May 2020 00:20 IST

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation prepares to restart operations

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Friday discussed with officials Standard Operating Procedures for the safe resumption of metro and bus services in the city and said that the government was ready to restart public transport.

“If central govt. allows, Delhi is confident of running public TPT... Social distancing, contactless ticketing and disinfection will be the three pillars of our strategy to run public transport safely. And all of this will be possible only if people of Delhi cooperate. Delhi will be back on its feet only if people and the govt work together [sic],” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Friday said that detailed guidelines expected to be followed by commuters travelling on the network will be issued once the government gives its nod to resume operations.

“At present, the DMRC is undertaking necessary cleaning and maintenance of trains, stations, corridors, escalators, etc. Logistical arrangements such as provision for hand sanitisation/thermal screening, and installation of social distancing-related ssignages are also being handled in the interim,” said DMRC spokesperson Anuj Dayal.

DMRC officials added that based on guidelines issued by authorities, additional staff will be deployed for thermal screening and provision of sanitisers.