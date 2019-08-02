Government announcing freebies is an election stunt, alleges BJP

The State units of the Bharatiya Janata Party as well as the Congress Thursday hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party government saying it was announcing freebies keeping in mind the Assembly elections due next year.

Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari said, “The declaration by the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for making electric consumption up to 200 units free misleading and an election stunt. Mr. Kejriwal will have to refund ₹8,500 crore recovered as fixed charge and load charge to the consumers of Delhi first.

Accusing the government of misleading the people once more by making a false announcement, he said, “If the government does not refund the money looted from the consumers then BJP will initiate a movement against it,” Mr. Tiwari said.

The Congress said Mr. Kejriwal’s announcement that those who consume electricity up to 200 units will not be charged any tariff was totally inadequate as the discoms had looted the citizens of Delhi for the past one and a half years on the fixed charges and pension fund heads.

The Congress called it another election gimmick by the Kejriwal government.

“Before coming to power, Mr. Kejriwal used to say that the private power companies are earning profit and the Comptroller and Auditor General of India should audit their accounts. Now, he saying that the power companies are incurring losses. Mr. Kejriwal must clarify what is the truth,” Mr. Tiwari said.

Responding to Mr. Tiwari, AAP leader Atishi said, “Why does Tiwari not want the people of Delhi to get 200 units of electricity free? What are his and the BJP’s objection if an ordinary family living in Delhi that needs a basic light, fan, mobile charger, fridge to live a dignified life, is being provided 200 units of power free? As many as 60% of Delhi’s households consume less than 200 units of electricity per month.”

She added, “As an MP, Tiwari gets free electricity. If he disapproves of free electricity for the rest of the people, why doesn’t he give up the perks on electricity, housing, vehicle, and other facilities that he is getting at the cost of taxpayers?”

“If we look at the BJP-ruled states, the electricity that costs ₹1,075 for 400 units in Delhi but costs ₹1,820 in Gurugram. In Noida, 200 units cost ₹1,310, and 400 costs ₹1,480. We demand an immediate CBI enquiry into the power scams across the country that are keeping tariffs so high,” Ms. Atishi said.