Governing body alleges financial irregularities by DDU administration

It says ₹22 crore available with college; teachers claim amount part of students’ fund

Delhi government representatives in the governing body of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (DDU) college on Thursday alleged that the college administration was refusing to disburse salaries to staffers despite the availability of a fund of ₹22 crore.

Alleging financial irregularities by the college administration, governing body member Anil Chaudhury said: “While the principal is claiming that the Delhi government has not given money for payment of salaries, when we looked into the matter, it was very clear that the government has regularly been paying all its dues.”

However, teachers, who had assembled at the press conference, claimed that facts were being distorted as the available fund was part of the students’ fund which cannot be used to pay salaries.

DDU principal Hem Chand Jain also said that the available fund was part of the Student Society Fund.

“This is students’ money collected under different heads. So how can I use it for paying salaries? This is against resolutions of the Executive Council passed on December 8 last year. If the college is collecting funds from students, it has to be used for students. So, it cannot be used for any other purpose. The same rule is applicable for all colleges across the country as per norms laid down by the University Grants Commission (UGC). So how can DDU overrule this decision?” asked Mr. Jain.

At the press conference, the governing body members also alleged that the college had failed to submit the Utilisation Certificate (UC) for the third quarter, which was required for the release of the fourth quarter grants.

Rubbishes allegations

However, Mr. Jain dismissed the allegations and said, “The UC was submitted a month ago and the same was shown to the accounts officer of the Delhi government who took cognisance of the same and said that it was sufficient for releasing the grant.”

The Delhi government in a statement said that according to rules, it could pay colleges on the basis of “deficit funding”, which was the total expenditure of the college, excluding the funds or revenue of the college. “If a college has money in its account then the funding norms clearly state that the colleges have to first use that money and then any further payment can be made. The college has no right to keep it in surplus. The college cannot accumulate surplus funds, as per the financial norms of the Delhi government,” it stated.

The government also said that the 12 colleges had not submitted the UCs of previous instalments, which had delayed the release of the final instalment. It added that an investigation would be conducted into the alleged financial irregularities.

Meanwhile, the Delhi University Teachers’ Association has gone on a strike to protest against the non-payment of salaries.

On Wednesday, DUTA had again written to Chief Minister demanding the release of grants for payment of salaries and dues to the teaching and non-teaching staffers.

The teachers’ body has lined up a serious of protests and marches over the coming week.