‘Got to know about Baliyan’s death much later’

Delhi Fire Service (DFS) personnel Amit Pawar, brother-in-law of Amit Baliyan who lost his life during a rescue operation in Peeragarhi, was about to enter the building to rescue people trapped under the debris but was stopped by his senior as the condition of the structure was not good, his family said on Friday.

Initially, Mr. Pawar was unaware that his brother-in-law was among the three fire service personnel trapped under the debris. Only after he checked the batch number of the DFS personnel, he got to know about Baliyan.

The victim’s younger brother-in-law Ankur, who works in Gurugram, said he got to know about the incident around 2 p.m. on Thursday. Meanwhile, on Friday morning, the DFS staff paid tributes to Baliyan at the Fire Safety Management Academy in Rohini.

Several people visited the victim’s home to console the family. His wife Shivani said: “I last spoke to him around midnight. I took an off on Thursday as he had told me that he will take me out for some work. Later, I came to know that there was a fire incident. Initially, I thought it was a normal fire call. When I realised that he was stuck inside, I got scared and everyone assured me that he will be fine. The moment I heard the news of his death, I got numb.”

Rohit, Baliyan’s cousin, said, “Baliyan was very happy after being selected in DFS. I spoke to him a couple of days ago and asked him about his job. He said everything was fine and he was performing well.”