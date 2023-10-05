Got political clearance to travel abroad: Shelly Oberoi tells HC 

October 05, 2023 03:23 am | Updated October 04, 2023 09:26 pm IST - New Delhi

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Wednesday informed the Delhi High Court that got the political clearance from the Centre for travelling to Brisbane for a programme.

Ms Oberoi’s counsel said that the mayor got the political clearance on Tuesday after filing the petition before the high court. This was, however, disputed by the Centre’s counsel who said that the clearance was granted before the before was filed.

“I got the permission yesterday after the petition was filed. I mentioned the matter before the Chief Justice’s bench at 12 pm and got the political clearance thereafter, the court may record my statement,” Ms Oberoi’s counsel submitted on her behalf to the court.

Taking note of the submission, Justice Subramonium Prasad disposed of Ms Oberoi’s plea, noting that her grievance no longer survives.

Ms Oberoi had sought permission to attend the 2023 Asia Pacific Cities Summit and Mayor’s Forum in Brisbane City which is scheduled to take place between October 11 and 13.

Last month, a similar petition was filed by Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai seeking political clearance to travel to New York from September 15 to 21 to attend Columbia India Energy Dialogue.

Following Mr Rai’s plea, the Centre informed the high court that it has granted political clearance to him to travel to New York. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the high court that political clearance has been granted for Mr Rai’s travel in the peculiar facts and circumstances of the case but it should not be made a precedent.

