Gopal Rai moves HC against denial of permission to travel to New York

September 15, 2023 01:08 am | Updated 01:08 am IST - New Delhi

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday moved the Delhi High Court seeking directions to quash the Central government’s order denying him political clearance to travel to New York to attend the Columbia India Energy Dialogue.

Mr. Rai had sought permission to travel to the US from September 15 to 21 to attend the programme being held on September 18. However, the Ministry of External Affairs has said that it has examined the proposal and declined political clearance as the “visit from the Government of NCT of Delhi would not be appropriate as India is being represented at the Columbia-India Energy Dialogue by Suman Kumar Bery, Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog (ministerial-rank)”.

Justice Subramonium Prasad posted the plea for hearing on Friday.

‘Arbitrary rejection’

Mr. Rai said his official request to attend the event has been rejected, assigning “arbitrary and malafide” reasons.

“The invitation is specific for different persons representing different stakeholders and does not intend to confine delegates at national level only for the formal representation of the country. Therefore, the reason cited herein above is nothing but a colourable exercise of power and accordingly bad in law,” the petition said.

The Minister said he received the invitation to speak at the event on August 13.

The plea argued that the Centre has permitted other officers from different States to attend the event, and the reasons given in the order denying permission to Mr. Rai are completely contradicted by these actions.

“It is also not out of place to mention that Arvind Kumar, Special Chief Secretary, Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Telangana Government is also a part of the programme and has been selected to speak on the issue of balancing energy, security and energy transition priorities in India,” the plea added.