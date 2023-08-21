Gopal Rai launches portal for complaints related to forests, wildlife

August 21, 2023 07:37 am | Updated 07:37 am IST - New Delhi

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Sunday launched a portal for better resolution of complaints from people on offences related to forests and wildlife.

He launched the portal during a tree plantation drive in Rohini.

Through the portal, https://ghl.eforest.delhi.gov.in, people can check the status of their complaint and it will also enable better coordination within the government, Mr. Rai said.

The Environment Minister also administered an oath to people on the importance of the environment and encouraged them to plant more trees to keep Delhi green.

