HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gopal Rai launches portal for complaints related to forests, wildlife

He launched the portal during a tree plantation drive in Rohini.  

August 21, 2023 07:37 am | Updated 07:37 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
File picture of Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai

File picture of Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai | Photo Credit: PTI

 

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Sunday launched a portal for better resolution of complaints from people on offences related to forests and wildlife.

He launched the portal during a tree plantation drive in Rohini.  

Through the portal, https://ghl.eforest.delhi.gov.in, people can check the status of their complaint and it will also enable better coordination within the government, Mr. Rai said. 

The Environment Minister also administered an oath to people on the importance of the environment and encouraged them to plant more trees to keep Delhi green.

Related Topics

Delhi

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.