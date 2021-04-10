‘Gopal Rai has exposed lies on wheat purchase’

New Delhi

10 April 2021 00:28 IST

FCI rebuts with procurement videos

The Delhi government on Friday claimed that Agriculture Minister Gopal Rai has “exposed the lies” of the Food Corporation of India (FCI) during an inspection by the Minister in Narela mandi and not a single counter for wheat procurement has been set up.

“If FCI has indeed set up a counter, then they ought to show it, and if there is no counter, what is the need to lie?” Mr. Rai said in a statement.

The Minister further added: “When foodgrains are being procured inside the mandis across the country, why does FCI have a problem only with Delhi? Farmers are fighting the MSP battle, they know how much they will be harassed after the implementation of the three farm laws.”

Responding to the allegation, the FCI said they have opened procurement counters in Food Storage Depot (FSD) in Narela, which is only a few meters from the Narela mandi, and shared photos and videos of wheat procured.

FCI’s rebuttal

“FCI has opened up purchase centres at Najafgarh mandi, FSD in Narela, and FSD in Mayapuri, which are fully functional with effect from April 1. FSD Narela is adjacent to APMC Narela mandi, hardly few meters away from the main gate of the mandi and offers a more appropriate place for procurement for farmers,” FCI said in a statement.

According to the FCI, it has procured 158 quintals of wheat at Minimum Support Price at FSD Narela procurement centre on April 6 and released the payment of ₹3.13 lakh directly to accounts of farmers within 24-48 hours.

On Wednesday, Mr. Rai had said that the FCI under the Central government has not opened a single counter for wheat procurement in Delhi, but it is making false claims of purchasing the crops on Minimum Support Price (MSP) from April 1.