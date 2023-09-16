ADVERTISEMENT

Gopal Rai granted clearance to travel to NY: Centre to HC

September 16, 2023 01:41 am | Updated 01:42 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi MinisterGopal Rai moved the High Court seeking directions to quash the Centre’s order denying him political clearance to travel to New York to attend the ‘Columbia India Energy Dialogue’. | Photo Credit: File Photo

: The Centre on Friday told the High Court that it has granted political clearance to Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai to travel to New York from September 15 to 21 to attend the ‘Columbia India Energy Dialogue’. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed Justice Subramonium Prasad that political clearance had been granted to Mr. Rai. However, Mr. Mehta urged that the case not be made a precedent.

A day earlier, the Minister moved the High Court seeking directions to quash the Centre’s order denying him political clearance to travel to New York to attend the event. Taking note of the submission made by the Solicitor General, the court disposed of Mr. Rai’s petition.

