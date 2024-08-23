ADVERTISEMENT

Gopal Rai directs Principal Secy. to submit report on smog tower to SC

Published - August 23, 2024 12:40 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The smog tower in Delhi. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday said that a report on the smog tower in the Capital by IIT-Bombay had not yet been submitted to the Supreme Court by the Principal Secretary (Environment), and directed him to do the same without delay.

“I had directed to submit the Final Report prepared by IIT-Bombay on the working of this smog tower before Hon’ble Supreme Court, so as to decide on further continuing of its operations. It has come to my notice that the said report has not been submitted before the Hon’ble Supreme Court for consideration till date. In view of the above and considering that the winter season is approaching fast, the final report be submitted before the Hon’ble Supreme Court without any further delay,” the Minister said in a communication to the Principal Secretary dated Thursday.

The 24-metre-high tower — built on an experimental basis at a cost of ₹20 crore following the Supreme Court’s direction — was inaugurated by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in 2021.

