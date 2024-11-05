GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Gopal Rai calls meeting over Winter Action Plan progress 

Published - November 05, 2024 01:05 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Environment Minister Gopal Rai called a meeting on Tuesday to review the progress on his government’s Winter Action Plan as he expressed concern over rising pollution following slow wind speed that prevented the dispersal of pollutants in the city air.

The 21-point plan launched on September 25 included artificial rain and the constitution of a special task force among measures to combat air pollution.

The Minister said the meeting has been called to ensure that the pollution-mitigation strategy is followed strictly. 

Mr. Rai said he would again request the Centre to call a meeting of all stakeholders to deliberate on artificial rain as an emergency measure to control pollution if the air quality plummets to hazardous levels. Mr. Rai said he had written to the Centre over it earlier too but didn’t receive any response.

Meanwhile, the city’s air quality index (AQI) reading stood at the upper end of the ‘very poor’ zone (381).

