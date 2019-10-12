Good environmental policies make for good politics, Kejriwal tells C40

Good environmental policies also make for good politics, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in his address during the C40 Cities Summit here on Friday.

Mr. Kejriwal participated in the summit, which is currently under way at Copenhagen, through videoconference after the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) denied clearance to him and a Delhi government delegation consisting of seven others to fly to the Danish Capital. The government said in a statement that the organisers requested the Chief Minister to address the summit through videoconference.

According to the government, Mr. Kejriwal launched the ‘Clean Air Cities Declaration’ along with the Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo, Mayor of Los Angeles Eric Garcetti, Lord Mayor of Copenhagen Frank Jensen, Mayor of Barcelona Ada Colau and Mayor of Portland Ted Wheeler.

Delhi is one among the 94 cities attending the summit to have committed to clean its air in a time-bound manner.

“I am very happy to announce that New Delhi is joining other cities from around the world in signing the C40 Clean Air Cities Declaration. I am able to confidently sign this declaration because of the support of 2 crore residents of Delhi... No plan to tackle climate change can be successful without the support and participation of the people,” Mr. Kejriwal was quoted as having said.

Sharing some of the steps taken by the Delhi government that led to the reduction in pollution, Mr. Kejriwal was quoted as having said: “We used a road rationing policy, Odd-Even Scheme, to reduce vehicular pollution on an emergency basis. We introduced several restrictions on diesel vehicles and shutdown all coal-based thermal power plants. Delhi’s industries were also incentivised through subsidies to switch over to cleaner fuels.”

Special Task Force

Mr. Kejriwal also announced that the Delhi government will constitute a Special Task Force that will monitor Delhi’s progress towards meeting the goals in the declaration.

“I will chair a Clean Air Task Force that will consist of Ministers and officials from various departments. We will together monitor Delhi’s progress in meeting our goals to make Delhi’s air clean,” he said.

The Chief Minister also took the opportunity to state that the government will undertake a “large scale expansion” in public transport by doubling the city’s bus fleet, inducting at least 1,000 fully electric buses and encouraging the adoption of e-vehicles.

Addressing the session ‘Breathe Deeply’ at the C40 summit, Mr. Kejriwal said that there was an urgent need to introduce and implement concrete steps towards tackling the climate crisis in the world.