GoM formed to examine COVID compensation cases

01 February 2022 01:29 IST

‘Group of Ministers’ to individually examine cases of Delhi govt. employees who died on COVID duty

The Delhi Cabinet on Monday approved the formation of a dedicated ‘Group of Ministers’ which will handle COVID-19 compensation cases of all government employees, including doctors, nurses, paramedics, healthcare and frontline workers.

The Cabinet amended the procedure of dispensing compensation to employees, which was earlier being done at the departmental level and was causing delays, sources said.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier announced a “Samman Rashi” of ₹1 crore for employees who died on COVID-19 duty. The Group of Ministers will be headed by Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and will include Health Minister Satyendra Jain and Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot. This group will examine every case and send its recommendations to Mr. Kejriwal for approval.

The government said that this move will greatly benefit the grieving families of all COVID warriors by expediting the compensation procedure, hoping that compensation amounts will be dispensed in record time.