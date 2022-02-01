Delhi

GoM formed to examine COVID compensation cases

A woman gets vaccinated at a centre in Delhi on Monday.   | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

The Delhi Cabinet on Monday approved the formation of a dedicated ‘Group of Ministers’ which will handle COVID-19 compensation cases of all government employees, including doctors, nurses, paramedics, healthcare and frontline workers.

The Cabinet amended the procedure of dispensing compensation to employees, which was earlier being done at the departmental level and was causing delays, sources said.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier announced a “Samman Rashi” of ₹1 crore for employees who died on COVID-19 duty. The Group of Ministers will be headed by Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and will include Health Minister Satyendra Jain and Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot. This group will examine every case and send its recommendations to Mr. Kejriwal for approval.

The government said that this move will greatly benefit the grieving families of all COVID warriors by expediting the compensation procedure, hoping that compensation amounts will be dispensed in record time.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 1, 2022 2:33:13 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/gom-formed-to-examine-covid-compensation-cases/article38355731.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY