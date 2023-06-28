Gole Market revamp project to start soon: NDMC member

June 28, 2023 02:06 am | Updated 02:06 am IST - New Delhi

Officials of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Tuesday said the Gole Market redevelopment project is set to get begin soon, adding that the tender process to convert the octagonal building into a museum has concluded.

NDMC member Kuljeet Singh Chahal said the lowest bidder’s quoted rate of ₹21 crore for the project will be tabled for approval of the council at its meeting on Wednesday.

On August 24, 2022, the council had accorded administrative approval and expenditure sanction of ₹26 crore for the project.

One of the oldest colonial markets in the city, Gole Market has been undergoing a revamp for almost two decades now, with the plan to convert the octagonal building into the museum being proposed in 2006. Situated in Central Delhi, the building had approximately 30 shops over two floors.

However, the project has faced delays due to opposition from shopkeepers in the area. After a protracted legal battle between the NDMC and business owners, the Supreme Court eventually ruled in the council’s favour, allowing it to develop the museum.

In 2014, the council began the process of evicting shopkeepers from the market and promised them new shops in other NDMC areas. However, the shopkeepers say the promise was never fulfilled.

Narayan Shamnani, who used to own a shop in the market that was opened in 1987, said, “The NDMC has cheated the people. It removed shopkeepers from the market on the pretext of new shops but never gave them any. It refuses to renew licences, no development takes place and we only end up suffering.” He added that the museum project will not benefit the public.

According to the NDMC, the project will give space to redevelopment with “world-class services”, such as air-conditioned food courts, a service block, a parking space and a subway between R.K. Ashram Marg and the main Gole Market building which will decongest traffic. However, business owners in the area believe that the project has been a “nuisance” for the last 10 years.

The NDMC has stated that the project will be implemented on the “thoughts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to upgrade and maintain heritage buildings in a better manner”. However, the theme for the museum is yet to be finalised.

