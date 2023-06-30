ADVERTISEMENT

Gole Market Museum to celebrate iconic women of Delhi and India

June 30, 2023 01:03 am | Updated 01:03 am IST - New Delhi

he museum will showcase the lives and times of eminent personalities, including Sarojini Naidu, Sheila Dikshit, Sushma Swaraj and Mary Kom, among others

Satvika Mahajan

The upcoming Gole Market Museum will celebrate the iconic “women of Delhi and India”, officials said on Thursday.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Wednesday had announced its plans to revive the long-pending conversion of the British-era Gole Market into a museum and redevelop its surrounding areas, with the project to be completed within a year at a cost of ₹21 crore. “A tender for the museum project, which was pending for the past 16 years, has been finalised and the theme on which it will be developed is ‘Women of Delhi and India’,” officials said.

The museum will showcase the lives and times of eminent personalities — including Sarojini Naidu, Sheila Dikshit, Sushma Swaraj and Mary Kom, among others — through panels with visuals and texts. Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena and Union Minister and member of Parliament from New Delhi constituency Meenakshi Lekhi, in a meeting held last week, went over a presentation that suggested different themes for the museum to be developed at the heritage building, alongside shops, eateries and markets.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US