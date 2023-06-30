Gole Market Museum to celebrate iconic women of Delhi and India

June 30, 2023 01:03 am | Updated 01:03 am IST - New Delhi

The upcoming Gole Market Museum will celebrate the iconic “women of Delhi and India”, officials said on Thursday.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Wednesday had announced its plans to revive the long-pending conversion of the British-era Gole Market into a museum and redevelop its surrounding areas, with the project to be completed within a year at a cost of ₹21 crore. “A tender for the museum project, which was pending for the past 16 years, has been finalised and the theme on which it will be developed is ‘Women of Delhi and India’,” officials said.

The museum will showcase the lives and times of eminent personalities — including Sarojini Naidu, Sheila Dikshit, Sushma Swaraj and Mary Kom, among others — through panels with visuals and texts. Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena and Union Minister and member of Parliament from New Delhi constituency Meenakshi Lekhi, in a meeting held last week, went over a presentation that suggested different themes for the museum to be developed at the heritage building, alongside shops, eateries and markets.