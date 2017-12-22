Gold worth over ₹1 crore seized at Delhi airport

Gold worth over ₹1 crore has been seized by Customs officials at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here in two separate cases.

According to a release issued by the Customs on Thursday, a passenger handed over 23 gold bars weighing about 2.6 kg and worth ₹71.05 lakh to an IndiGo employee at the airport on Monday. The gold bars, which were handed over in a bathroom, were recovered from the employee when he crossed the green channel, it said. A person waiting to receive the gold bars outside the airport was also arrested. The accused have allegedly smuggled gold worth ₹37.05 lakh in the past using the same modus operandi.

In another case, a passenger was arrested for smuggling gold and saffron worth about ₹45.67 lakh. The 27-year-old was travelling from Dubai to Bangkok via Delhi. He was intercepted by Customs officials on Tuesday.

“Examination of his hand baggage revealed 1.5 kg of gold and three kg of saffron,” the release said.