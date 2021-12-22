Gold worth ₹1.82 crore seized from IGIA this year

New Delhi

22 December 2021 00:58 IST

Drug smuggling, fake passport cases see drastic downfall from last year

The IGI Airport has witnessed a spurt in gold seizure this year as smuggled gold worth ₹1.82 crore has been seized till December 14, compared to just ₹5 lakh last year, showed official data from the CISF.

The data showed that the number of cases of gold seizure also increased from one case last year to 11 cases this year. However, detection of drug smuggling cases has decreased with drugs worth ₹10.13 lakh seized so far this year, a reduction from ₹23.25 crore drug seized last year.

Cases of fake e-tickets, passports and IDs have dropped from 27 to 12. The data showed that there were seven cases of human trafficking and impersonation cases last year whereas five were reported this year. Arms smuggling cases have also reduced from 29 to 25, the data showed.

Creative ways

Senior CISF officials said that passengers employ creative ways to smuggle items into the city and that officers are briefed to look for any suspicious luggage or persons who might be carrying illegal items. “We have had several cases where passengers carry cash by creating false bottoms in suitcases,” a senior CISF personnel said.

“There has also been a case recently where a woman was smuggling $46,100 dollars by hiding it between two pasted pages. Similarly, we had seized foreign currency worth ₹45 lakh, which were hidden in cooked meat pieces, peanuts and biscuit packets from a passenger,” the officer said.

Officials said that CISF only has the jurisdiction to seize an illegal item being smuggled, following which it hands over it to the law enforcement agency such as NCB (for drug seizure), Delhi Police (when cash is seized), and Forest Department in cases of smuggling agarwood and sandalwood for legal action.